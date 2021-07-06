Somme anniversary commemorated in Dervock

DERVOCK Royal British Legion in partnership with ‘Dervock & District Community Association’ held a small ‘Act of Remembrance’ at Dervock War Memorial Garden on Thursday 1st July 2021.



Those assembled listened intently as the Rev Campbell Mulvenny; newly ordained minister of Dervock Presbyterian Church recounted the deeds and sacrifices of those who fought a manful fight at the ‘Battle of the Somme’ in July 1916, and especially the men of the 36th Ulster Division.



Commenting, D&DCA, Chair Frankie Cunningham said:

“He counselled for the significance of the ‘Battle of the Somme’ to be explained to our children – through youth ventures and through primary and secondary schools – adding that the essence of the words... ’Compassion, Loyalty and Friendship’ should be realised by the next generation.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*