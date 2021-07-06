‘We might not be coming back from this one’

After three decades and on the eve of retirement, an RNLI crew member looks back on events immortalised in an iconic photo.

‘We might not be coming back from this one’

Ian Watson’s famous picture of lifeboat Richard Evans setting off from Portrush harbour.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

IF there is one image that best captures the courage of RNLI volunteers, it’s the photo taken on the afternoon of February13, 1989.

Into the teeth of a North Atlantic gale, a 17m lifeboat exits Portrush harbour and crests a wave twice the height of the harbour wall.

The mission's outcome overshadowed by the crew's willingness risk their lives in an unimaginably hostile environment – unimaginable were not for that iconic photo.

And they all lived to tell the tale. Though only just.

Including one man on board that afternoon who, 32 years on, delivers his own terrifying account to mark his retirement from active lifeboat duty.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130