In memory of mum!

A COLERAINE woman has raised over £2,000 for Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her beloved mother, who passed away just before Christmas.



Sally McColgan, who was 74-years-old, had been living with Alzheimer’s Disease for 12 years.



Sadly, just 25 friends and family were able to attend her funeral service due to coronavirus restrictions.



So when Cathy McColgan hosted an Alzheimer’s Society Cupcake Day in her mum’s honour last month, it was a chance for people to show their support.

