Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

A LIMAVADY man has received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences.



Francis McWilliams was sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, July 2.



He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Chestnut horse and failing to ensure the welfare of three other horses.



The charges were brought by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*