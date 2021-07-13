Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

newsdesk@thechronicle.uk.com

A LIMAVADY man has received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to animal welfare offences.

Francis McWilliams was sentenced at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court, sitting remotely in Ballymena, on Friday, July 2.

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to a Chestnut horse and failing to ensure the welfare of three other horses.

The charges were brought by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council under the Welfare of Animals Act (NI) 2011.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130