Fast Freddie speeds onto the world stage

A LIMAVADY Central PS student is taking on the world with his bike after moving into the world mini-GP series.



Eleven-year-old Freddie Cooke has been selected to compete for a world title following in his fathers footsteps on two wheels.



After taking an interest in his dad's much loved sport young Freddie started participating in the sport from 2018.



In only two and a half years, Freddie has already multiple wins on his bike.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*