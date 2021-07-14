Marvellous Méabh is an eco-hero!

A ST MARY’S Altinure PS pupil has designed a winning eco-hero in the Housing Executive’s Schools' Energy Awareness Programme.



Schoolchildren in Primary 7 and Year 8 took part in the programme, partnered with Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, Eco-Schools NI.



Méabh, a Primary 7 pupil at St Mary’s Primary School, Altinure won the eco-hero design for the ‘Climate Action’ category.



Her eco-hero, named ‘Heather O’Hare’ is the guardian of the Sperrin Mountains and spends her time looking after this unique ecological jewel to ensure all precious elements around her are protected and can thrive in a healthy environment.

