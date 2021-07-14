Plan to bring pupils ‘under one roof’

COLERAINE Grammar School is set to reveal plans for the multi-million pound redevelopment that will see pupils united on a single site.



Governors also hope new traffic management measures will help ease congestion outside the school gates on Castlerock Road.



Coleraine Grammar was formed by the amalgamation in 2015 of Coleraine Academical Institution and Coleraine High School.



Since then classes have been conducted on both the Lodge Road and Castlerock Road sites.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*