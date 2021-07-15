Marching back to normality

Crowds flocked to the Diamond in Coleraine yesterday (Monday) to witness the return of the traditional Twelfth of July Parade. Wk28-08TM

CROWDS once again lined the streets in towns and villages across the borough yesterday (Monday) to witness Twelfth of July parades

The traditional demonstrations were cancelled last year due to the health emergency and people were asked to celebrate the event in their own homes and gardens.

Though this year's event was a more localised affair to try to keep gatherings smaller than usual, hundreds came out in Coleraine to see the bands.

Organisers said they were largely sticking to plans for parades of 500 people due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

