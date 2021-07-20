Stendhal leads the way for live music recovery

Stendhal leads the way for live music recovery
STENDHAL Festival returned for the first time since 2019 this past weekend at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, watering the first green shoots of recovery for the Northern Irish music industry.

2000 visitors enjoyed the first music festival to take place in the whole of Ireland for almost 18 months, as they were treated to music from over 60 acts across five socially distanced stages.

The attendance was around 20% of that of the last Stendhal Event in 2019 but the atmosphere generated was quite unlike anything experienced on site before.

A mix of joy, relief and freedom caressed everyone throughout the site as large scale setting live music was finally, once again on the agenda in Northern Ireland.

