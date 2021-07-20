Twelfth hailed as 'great success'

Twelfth hailed as 'great success'

Moygashel LOL 708 parade through a colourful Milltown in Dungannon on the Twelfth. dd212769

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

The Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Most Wor. Bro. Edward Stevenson, has declared the 331st Boyne Anniversary celebrations a “great success”.

This year saw 21 parades in local towns and villages in Tyrone and Mid-Ulster as the Orange Institution celebrated a Twelfth near home with District parades rather than the traditional larger events.

Don't miss our special Twelfth 15-page supplement from around Mid-Ulster in this week's Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

The shocking sight of one of the horses found by a Council Animal Welfare Officer in a field near Garvagh which led to court proceedings and a suspended prison sentence

Limavady man is banned from keeping horses

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130