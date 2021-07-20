Western Trust offering “Walk in” second jabs at Vaccination Centres

Marion McAuley, Senior Nursing Assistant. Retired 24 years Dungiven HC

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

limavady.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is now offering second doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine on a “walk in” basis at all three of its Mass Vaccination Centres, from July 14.

This means the Western Trust is now administering first and second doses by both appointment and walk-ins – providing the required interval of six weeks has passed since the date of the first jab.

Anyone requiring a second dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine is being advised to arrange to visit their local Community Pharmacy or the SSE Arena to arrange their vaccination, as long as the required eight week period has passed since receipt of the first dose.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

