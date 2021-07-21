New Presidents take office at Dungannon Rotary Club

New Presidents take office at Dungannon Rotary Club

The new presidents of Dungannon Rotary Club, Maire McAvoy and Derek Clements. SC212921

By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

THE Rotary year has come to an end and Dungannon club members all got together recently for the official handover.

The last year has been very different though enjoyable, with the weekly meetings all held via Zoom.

Despite this, the club has been very active, supporting local charities and continuing to support the “End Polio Now” Rotary Campaign.

At the recent handover meeting, new joint presidents, Maire McAvoy and Derek Clements, accepted their chains of office.

Full report and photos in this week's Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130