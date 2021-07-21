New Presidents take office at Dungannon Rotary Club

THE Rotary year has come to an end and Dungannon club members all got together recently for the official handover.

The last year has been very different though enjoyable, with the weekly meetings all held via Zoom.

Despite this, the club has been very active, supporting local charities and continuing to support the “End Polio Now” Rotary Campaign.

At the recent handover meeting, new joint presidents, Maire McAvoy and Derek Clements, accepted their chains of office.

