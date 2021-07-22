Aughnacloy College supports Riley’s Cause

Aughnacloy College supports Riley’s Cause

Aughnacloy College pupils present their cheque to Mrs Patterson and her nephew Riley.

Aughnacloy College pupils were delighted to present a cheque for £400 to ‘Riley’s Cause.’

The school ran a charity event at the end of May when pupils made a donation in return for a non-uniform day where they were permitted to buy doughnuts for a break time treat.

Riley Patterson is a local boy and is also the nephew of Mrs Patterson, a teacher at the College.

Riley was 2-years-old on 20th June, however, he was born at 28 weeks gestation and spent a total of 6 months in hospital.

Full story in this week's Courier.

