Bush Primary School flying the Eco Green Flag for a fifth time!

Bush Primary School near Dungannon has been awarded a prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag by the environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful for a fifth time.

The Eco-Schools Programme is the world’s largest Environmental Education programme and aims to make environmental awareness and action an intrinsic part of the life and ethos of a school.

The work for Bush Primary School’s fifth Green Flag included Biodiversity, Climate Change and Sustrans projects, which the pupils and staff worked hard to achieve.

Full story in this week's Courier.