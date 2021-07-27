Cookstown man jailed for 'orchestrated campaign' against Muslim family

Cookstown man jailed for 'orchestrated campaign' against Muslim family
By Staff Reporter

Reporter:

By Staff Reporter

A Cookstown man has been jailed after carrying out an “orchestrated campaign” against a Muslim family including threats to kill, which were aggravated by racial hostility.

Jason David Campbell (36), from Woodland Drive, was convicted of sending a false message to cause anxiety, and another of a menacing nature on 17 July 2020, as well as threatening to kill a male and destroy the house where the victim and his family resided.


Full story in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130