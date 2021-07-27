Helping the helpers

Health Minister praises ‘incredible’ Samaritan volunteers in Coleraine visit

Helping the helpers

Health Minister Robin Swann and Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Richard Holmes pictured with Samaritans listening volunteers, from left, Robbie Glenn; Elaine Moore; Colin Taylor and

HEALTH Minister Swann has visited local volunteers from Coleraine and District Samaritans to thank them for the vital work they are doing to support those in need.

The visit took place ahead of Samaritans Awareness Day 24/7, which takes place every year on 24 July.

The date is used to highlight that Samaritans are available 24/7 to listen to anyone who is struggling to cope.

Speaking following the visit, Minister Swann said: “Samaritans in Coleraine have been providing this essential service for over 50 years and I was privileged to meet some of the team yesterday.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

