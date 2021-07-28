Casey wins prestigious childcare award

Casey wins prestigious childcare award

Casey Doran.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballymoney.news@thechronicle.uk.com

THE exceptional achievements of Ballymoney student Casey Doran have been celebrated as she was awarded the prestigious Silver BTEC Award for Child, Health and Social Care Learner of the Year 2021. 

The NRC student’s hard work and dedication was celebrated at the 11th anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards hosted online on July 7.

Casey, who is undertaking a BTEC Level 3 in Childcare, said she was “over the moon” to have been nominated for such a prestigious and competitive award.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130