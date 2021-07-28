From Portrush to Northamptonshire - cyclists in top gear to remember John

Northern Ireland Women to face England at Wembley
Chris Chapman and his team set off on their epic trip from the Harbour Bar accompanied by 85-year-old Robert Johnston aboard his hand built trike, The Wild Rover.
WHEN John Chapman lost his battle with cancer in 2020, his children decided to undertake an epic charity ride in his memory.
And since the Harbour Bar in Portrush was a favoured watering hole, the resort was naturally chosen as their setting off point.
Though living in England, the family spent many a summer holiday with grandparents in nearby Ballymoney.
And so last weekend the squad of seven riders began their 540 mile, six-day journey waved off by bar manager, Willie Gregg.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*