Harbouring grudges in Portballintrae

THE tranquillity of a pretty North Coast harbour is under threat as tensions rise between boat owners and pleasure seeking day-trippers.



In recent year the harbour at Portballintrae has become evermore popular as a spot for bathing, kayaking and paddle-boarding.



And with this year's staycation boom and recent stunning weather, more people than ever are descending onto the quaysides and slipway.



But the crowds have angered boat owners who insist the harbour's original purpose is under threat.



Indeed, on at least one occasion earlier this month an argument ended up with punches thrown.

