I was trolled - by an 87-year-old woman!

Coleraine based make-up artist vows not to let the online bullies beat her

Taylor-Rae with her supportive fiance, John.

Joanne Knox

Reporter:

Joanne Knox

Email:

joanne.knox@outlooknews.co.uk

A COLERAINE woman has launched a broadside against social media trolls, including an 87-year-old woman, who have been tearing her image apart online.

Taylor-Rae Hamilton, the face behind ‘Dirty Doll by Taylor-Rae’, has been subjected to thousands of vile comments and private messages regarding her appearance – all the while trying to empower and uplift women.

The 28-year-old is originally from Banbridge moved to Coleraine and set-up home with her fiancé John at the start of the first lockdown.

She has been using her social media platform as a way to connect with people throughout the pandemic.

“With the lockdown I couldn't work because make-up is close contact, so I went online and started sharing my life on there,” Taylor-Rae explained.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

