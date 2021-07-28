Limavady clean-up following Twelfth bonfires

THE aftermath of the Twelfth of July celebrations still rumbles on as residents and elected officials highlight the impact and inconvenience of a slow clean-up.



One resident reached out to the Northern Constitution to raise the issue of safety in residential areas of Limavady following the Twelfth bonfires.



The person, who wishes to remain anonymous, told the newspaper: “It is a total disgrace at how everything was dealt with involving the bonfire at the entrance of Rathbeg Drive.



“This was lying like this since Saturday July 10 and no one come to clear it up for ages, it's a mess with broken glass and nails around.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*