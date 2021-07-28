‘Sea of Moyle’ team relay to thank NHS staff

A TEAM of local ladies will take park in a fundraiser on August 7 and 8 in a bid to thank the NHS teams who have been working so hard over the past 18 months.



Rachel Quinney Mee, Cathy Black, Ciara Lundy, Ann Henderson, Charlie Bosanquet and Jessica Bates make up the organising group 'Sea of Moyle' - land, sea and air relay team participating in the 'We Remember Them' (WRT2021) virtual relay challenge.



Rachel said: “We will be raising money for the Laura Hyde Foundation charity which offers emotional and mental health support to our healthcare and other front line and emergency services staff.



“With all the relays we are remembering all those workers who've been under such intense pressure and stress over the last 18 months and honouring them and those who have sadly died during this time.

