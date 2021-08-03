Education Minister visits Magilligan Field Centre

DUP MLA George Robinson has welcomed the Education Minister, Michelle McIlveen MLA, to the Magilligan Field Centre (MFC) acknowledging the 50 years since the first group went through the facility.



Mr Robinson said: “MFC is an underestimated educational facility, and I was delighted that Minister McIlveen agreed to visit the facility.



“During the visit, we learned of the extensive work carried out at the centre and the importance this has to the understanding of our local eco structure and greater environment, and how that information can be applied on a national and global scale.

