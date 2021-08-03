New lease of life for training dome

A WORLD War II ‘training dome’ close to Limavady, which is one of only six left standing in the UK, is to be refurbished.



The anti-aircraft dome trainer at Artikelly is a unique site within an area rich with military heritage.



Used by the RAF to train fighters, bombers and gunners during WWII, warfare conditions were simulated by using sound effects and projecting imagery on to the curved interior surface of the dome.



Trainees used a dummy gun unit to test their accuracy.

