Racing towards crisis?

North West 200 facing ‘challenging financial circumstances’, according to Fergus Mackay
THE North West 200’s outgoing Operations Manager says he fears for the future of road racing in Northern Ireland.
Fergus Mackay lost his job amid “challenging financial circumstances”.
Race week has been cancelled for two successive years as a result of the pandemic.
But, he told the Chronicle, the NW200 and the wider sport, were experiencing difficulties long before Covid struck.
