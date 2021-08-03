St Mary's gives red card to ‘pointless plastic’ litter

LOCAL environmental charity Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful is reaching out to the sporting community across Northern Ireland to tackle pointless plastic.



One of those clubs is St. Mary’s GAA club Rasharkin, who have recently completed the initiatives ‘Tackling Plastic Organisation Toolkit’.



This is a five- step guide that can help organisations to navigate reducing their use of plastic.



Steps are designed to showcase organisations efforts by creating a straight forward action plan, saving organisations money and helping to limit plastics entering the environment. Organisations that complete the toolkit receive an official certificate and sticker to promote them as a ‘Tackling Plastic Organisation’ – demonstrating their commitment to helping the environment.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*