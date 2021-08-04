Ballymoney Scouts mark centenary

BALLYMONEY Scout Group has received a special presentation from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to mark 100 years of Scouting in the town.



The Major, councillor Richard Holmes met with Scout members and volunteers on Saturday (31 July) whilst they were holding their Group camp at Dalriada School’s playing fields.



The centenary presentation is part of Council’s NI 100 programme, which will recognise all those individuals, groups and organisations who celebrate their 100th birthday during 2021, Northern Ireland’s centenary year.

