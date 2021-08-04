Charity reaps rewards of Andy’s latest fundraiser

A GREEN-FINGERED Garvagh grandfather has pulled out all the stops to raise £10,565 for a cause close to his heart.



Andy McClarty, who received a British Empire Medal for services to charity spanning more than two decades, was overwhelmed by the success of his annual summer plant sale, raising a record amount from the popular two-day event.



Tireless fundraiser Andy has lost count of how much he has already raised for worthy causes, after topping £100,000, with Macmillan Cancer Support the biggest beneficiary.



