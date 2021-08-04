Charity reaps rewards of Andy’s latest fundraiser

Little Princess Ruby’s chop for charity
Charity fundraiser Andy McClarty at his latest plant sale with his wife Carol (second from right) and his helpers Margaret Cunningham and Christine O'Kane. WK22-11TM
A GREEN-FINGERED Garvagh grandfather has pulled out all the stops to raise £10,565 for a cause close to his heart.
Andy McClarty, who received a British Empire Medal for services to charity spanning more than two decades, was overwhelmed by the success of his annual summer plant sale, raising a record amount from the popular two-day event.
Tireless fundraiser Andy has lost count of how much he has already raised for worthy causes, after topping £100,000, with Macmillan Cancer Support the biggest beneficiary.
