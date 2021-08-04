Little Princess Ruby’s chop for charity

AS part of her birthday celebrations a big-hearted Limavady six-year-old has gone for a summer snip to raise over £1k for charity and donate her hair to help sick boy's and girl's “feel beautiful.”~



Ruby Gallick, who is heading into P2 at Drumachose PS this September, is always thinking of others and wanted to do something special for her birthday this year.



As July 14 approached, and Ruby preparing to get her long hair chopped she decided to give the hair she didn't need to charity.



Ruby's proud mum Joanne explained to the Northern Constitution: “This year for her sixth birthday our gorgeous and beautiful kind-hearted daughter Ruby decided to get her hair cut, a proper big cut but wanted to donate her hair to other girl's and boy's who are sick and need some hair.

