September date for vet school report

THE Agriculture Minister says a report on Northern Ireland's need for a veterinary school is due in September.



Earlier this year Stormont commissioned ‘a formal assessment of need’ for a vet school, amid growing acceptance that the province is under-supplied with graduates.



Increased border checks required under the NI Protocol and continued expansion of the agri-foods sector have ramped up demand.



Local politicians have been lobbying for a site at Ulster University's Coleraine Campus.

