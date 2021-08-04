September date for vet school report

Ariculture Minister provides Assembly progress report

Ulster University’s Coleraine campus is a possible location for Northern Ireland’s first Vet School.

THE Agriculture Minister says a report on Northern Ireland's need for a veterinary school is due in September.

Earlier this year Stormont commissioned ‘a formal assessment of need’ for a vet school, amid growing acceptance that the province is under-supplied with graduates.

Increased border checks required under the NI Protocol and continued expansion of the agri-foods sector have ramped up demand.

Local politicians have been lobbying for a site at Ulster University's Coleraine Campus.

