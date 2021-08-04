September date for vet school report

Little Princess Ruby’s chop for charity
Ulster University’s Coleraine campus is a possible location for Northern Ireland’s first Vet School.
THE Agriculture Minister says a report on Northern Ireland's need for a veterinary school is due in September.
Earlier this year Stormont commissioned ‘a formal assessment of need’ for a vet school, amid growing acceptance that the province is under-supplied with graduates.
Increased border checks required under the NI Protocol and continued expansion of the agri-foods sector have ramped up demand.
Local politicians have been lobbying for a site at Ulster University's Coleraine Campus.
