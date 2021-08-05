Man dies following incident at Linden Foods

A MAN has died following an incident at a Linden Foods premises near Dungannon on Thursday.

The site is located in the Granville Industrial Estate.

One emergency crew and two officers were dispatched by the Ambulance Service after a report was made at 08:03 BST on Thursday morning.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) confirmed that inspectors are attending the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are also being carried by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).