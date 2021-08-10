50-year-old woman dies after getting into difficulty swimming in Carnlough

The scene in Carnlough, where a woman sadly died after getting into difficulties while swimming on Carnlough Beach. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIAMEDIA

THE village of Carnlough has been left ‘in shock’ over the death of a woman who got into difficulties while swimming last Wednesday (August 4).

The woman, who has been named locally as Margaret McAllister, died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the area and is thought to have been pronounced dead at the scene according to witnesses.

It brings the number of deaths in Irish waters to 11 in the last four weeks.

The emergency services attended the tragic incident in the Bay Road area of Carnlough in Co Antrim on Wednesday afternoon.

