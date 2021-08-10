Coleraine roads: ‘more suited to horse and cart’

A COUNCILLOR has clashed with a senior roads officials over the extent of traffic congestion in Coleraine.



William McCandless insisted the town required ‘major investment’ to update a system established in the era of the ‘horse and cart.’



In response, the DfI's Divisional Roads Manager, said his experience of living and working in Coleraine demonstrated flows were ‘quite good.’



The disagreement took place when a deputation from DfI Roads presented their annual report to Causeway Coast and Glens councillors last Tuesday.

