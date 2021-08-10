Coleraine roads: ‘more suited to horse and cart’

Officials quizzed over congestion alleviation plans

Coleraine roads: ‘more suited to horse and cart’

Where are plans to address Coleraine’s traffic issues, the DfI was asked.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COUNCILLOR has clashed with a senior roads officials over the extent of traffic congestion in Coleraine.

William McCandless insisted the town required ‘major investment’ to update a system established in the era of the ‘horse and cart.’

In response, the DfI's Divisional Roads Manager, said his experience of living and working in Coleraine demonstrated flows were ‘quite good.’

The disagreement took place when a deputation from DfI Roads presented their annual report to Causeway Coast and Glens councillors last Tuesday.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130