Councillors agree tribute to emergency service personnel

‘999 Flag’ to fly over Council HQ at Cloonavin

Councillors agree tribute to emergency service personnel

The insignia and flag design of Emergency Services Day.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Council will express ‘sincere appreciation’ for the thousands of people working in the emergency services.

Members unanimously agreed the gesture after a Notice of Motion at August's meeting of the full council on Tuesday.

The decision will see a specially designed flag flown over council HQ on September 9 – officially designated ‘Emergency Services Day.’

According to the organisers, around two million people work across the NHS and emergency services today, many of whom are volunteers, without whom the emergency services could not operate effectively.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130