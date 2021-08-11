A life unlimited for wee George

A BALLYMONEY mum has talked about the ‘mind boggling’ and ‘overwhelming’ time she has had since her son was born with a life limiting condition earlier this year.



Brave wee George Colvin, born with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) on February 18, was rushed to intensive care two days later and wasn't allowed home for three weeks.



Despite the trials and tribulations, mum Alice Colvin, with the help of husband Simon, family and friends, found her focus in charity fundraising that raised over £4000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*