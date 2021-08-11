Confirmation of Barry’s sale due this week

Official word expected this week.

A FORMAL announcement on the sale of Barry's in Portrush is expected later this week.

Representatives of the Trufelli family, which owns the iconic amusement park, have confirmed speculation that agreement on a deal has been reached with the developer Michael Herbert.

It was widely reported last Monday that Barry's had been sold to the former KFC tycoon. In fact, said the family's spokesman, no deal had been signed.

However, he added that an official statement would be released, most likely later this week, when formalities were complete.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

