Historic footbridge project delayed by Covid outbreak

Historic footbridge project delayed by Covid outbreak

The historic footbridge at Castlerock.

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

THE restoration of an historic footbridge over the railway line at Castlerock has been delayed by Covid for over a year.

The ironwork bridge next to the village station was erected sometime between 1904 and 1906.

It was removed in 2017 and an examination was carried out to discover whether it could be repaired.

But, while engineers judged that it was indeed worth restoring, the project stalled following the Covid outbreak last year.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Former Coleraine player, coach and manager Victor Hunter paus one final visit to the Showgrounds following a Service of Thanksgiving on Wednesday.

Victor Hunter is laid to rest

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130