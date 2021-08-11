Historic footbridge project delayed by Covid outbreak

THE restoration of an historic footbridge over the railway line at Castlerock has been delayed by Covid for over a year.



The ironwork bridge next to the village station was erected sometime between 1904 and 1906.



It was removed in 2017 and an examination was carried out to discover whether it could be repaired.

But, while engineers judged that it was indeed worth restoring, the project stalled following the Covid outbreak last year.

