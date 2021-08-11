RNLI Lifeguard averts tragedy in Ballycastle

AN RNLI beach lifeguard has been commended for his actions after helping a woman and her two children to safety in Ballycastle on Sunday (August 8).



The lifeguard leapt into action when he spotted a woman in distress at the mouth of the River Margey in Ballycastle.



Shortly after 12pm, an RNLI lifeguard based on Ballycastle beach was on patrol and became aware that a woman had waded into the shallow water at the mouth of the river at Ballycastle.

