Coleraine College principal praises the efforts of school pupils in most trying times

Lewis Tosh, pictured with Mr Marsh, receiving his results.
YEAR 12 students at Coleraine College celebrated an excellent set of examination results this year despite the very challenging circumstances that they encountered as a result of lockdowns, remote learning, and periods of self-isolation.
Almost 70% of students achieved at least 5A*-C grades with 96% gaining at least 5A*-C grades, while 25% of students managed to attain at least three A grades.
Pupils in the Learning Support Centre also achieved great success, gaining Entry Level Qualifications as well GCSE equivalences in Occupational Studies and the Prince’s Trust Award.
