Economy Minister promotes High Street Voucher scheme in Limavady

Limavady High School GCSE Results
George Robinson MLA, Alderman Alan Robinson, with Economy Minister George Lyons out and about in Limavady to promote the High Street Voucher scheme.
MLA George Robinson welcomed the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to Limavady, last week.
During a visit to Limavady last Tuesday, Economy Minister Gordon Lyons urged people to sign up for the electoral register and ensure they can benefit for the £100 voucher scheme coming shortly.
The Minister said: “I want to ensure as many of those who are eligible can access my department’s High Street Scheme and their pre-paid card worth £100.
“The additional spending power been given to consumers through the scheme will help to give our local businesses and high streets a much needed boost after the impact of Covid 19.
*Full story in this week's Constitution*