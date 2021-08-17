New leisure centre in Coleraine by 2025?

COLERAINE could boast a brand new £17m leisure centre by 2025, according to a report delivered to councillors this week.



However, the scheme is a downgrade on a £21m proposal tabled three years ago after elected members first agreed new facilities were needed.



The original proposal for the Railway Road site, drawn up in 2018, included major and minor halls, a larger gym and studio, soft play area, 25m swimming pool, leisure water facilities and wet and dry changing rooms.



However, the updated 'Strategic Outline Case' issued to councillors this week indicates that demand for traditional large sports halls has fallen away.

