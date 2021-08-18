Bowled over

A COLERAINE bowling green has been shut down by the council following an alleged assault on a woman.



The Chronicle understands tensions have arisen between the men's and women's branches of Brookgreen club over access to the green.



Brookgreen Ladies Bowls Club was only established in 2019 while a men-only club has been using the premises for decades.



After shutting down the publicly owned and maintained grounds last week, the council issued a statement reminding all clubs of equality obligations under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*