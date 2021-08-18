Bowled over

Council shuts bowling facility amid tension over alleged assault

Bowled over

Police have confirmed they are investigating reports of an assault on a woman at Brookgreeen Bowing Club

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

A COLERAINE bowling green has been shut down by the council following an alleged assault on a woman.

The Chronicle understands tensions have arisen between the men's and women's branches of Brookgreen club over access to the green.

Brookgreen Ladies Bowls Club was only established in 2019 while a men-only club has been using the premises for decades.

After shutting down the publicly owned and maintained grounds last week, the council issued a statement reminding all clubs of equality obligations under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130