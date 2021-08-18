Council slammed over lack of ‘open and transparent’ communication

Limavady lawyer jailed for lying to court
The community garden at Mayo Drive, funded through Peace IV
THE Chairman of Ballycastle Development Group has slammed Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for breaking their own legislation in regards to a Freedom of Information request.
Mr Paul Kerrigan made his request in writing back on May 12, expecting to wait the stated 20 days for a response.
However, almost 100 days later, he still isn't in receipt of the details he asked for.
Speaking to The Chronicle, a clearly frustrated Mr Kerrigan said: “I put in a Freedom of Information request on May 12 and to date I am still waiting on the data.
*Full story in this week's Chronicle*