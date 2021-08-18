Limavady lawyer jailed for lying to court

Private investigator revealed solicitor was hiding finances from court

Limavady lawyer jailed for lying to court

Limavady solicitor Brian Stelfox has been jailed for lying to the court.

John-Paul Grimes

Reporter:

John-Paul Grimes

Email:

johnpaul.grimes@thechronicle.uk.com

A ‘DESPICABLE’ and ‘dishonest’ Limavady solicitor has been jailed for three months for contempt of court by a High Court judge following a lengthy divorce case with his former wife.

Brian Stelfox (64) was once one of the area’s leading legal practitioners.

However, in a written judgement obtained by the Northern Constitution from the Judiciary Northern Ireland website, High Court Judge John O’Hara QC said Mr Stelfox had lied to the court and withheld relevant documents in divorce proceedings with his former wife, Clair Stelfox.

*Full story in this week's Constitution*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130