This is for you, sis!

Armoy man to remember his sister’s legacy by completing a charity skydive

Ben Adams will be completing a charity skydive next month with all proceeds going towards building an accessible picnic area in Armoy in memory of his sister Leanne.

Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

AN ARMOY man and eight of his friends are braving a skydive next month in memory of his sister who sadly passed away last year.

Ben Adams and eight courageous comrades will plunge from the sky on September 11 with all the proceeds going towards funding an accessible picnic area in his native Armoy.

The Adams family suffered a heartbreaking loss in March 2020 as Ben’s sister Leanne passed away unexpectedly at the young age of 30.

Leanne was well known around the local community and was ever present at events and social occasions.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

