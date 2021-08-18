Voyage into the past

UNLESS you're an RNLI volunteer, a trip in a lifeboat usually means something bad has happened.



But when Callum Ives leaves Coleraine Harbour this week bound for Cornwall aboard his 50-year -old refurbished Silent class vessel he'll be fulfilling a lifelong dream.



With his crew of four, Callum is taking 'ON1008' to the Lizard where she once served.



And, en route, he'll be calling at Padstow where his own father was once an RNLI Coxswain.

