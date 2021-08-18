Voyage into the past

The story behind lifeboat ON1008 is told by the man who has spent eight years restoring the vessel largely in Coleraine. Callum Ives will explore the boat’s and his own past when he embarks for Cornwall later this week.

Callum Ives with his sister and crew memeber Nellie on the stern of the Peterhead and Lizard Lifeboat they have been renovating for the past eight years while moored in Coleraine.

UNLESS you're an RNLI volunteer, a trip in a lifeboat usually means something bad has happened.

But when Callum Ives leaves Coleraine Harbour this week bound for Cornwall aboard his 50-year -old refurbished Silent class vessel he'll be fulfilling a lifelong dream.

With his crew of four, Callum is taking 'ON1008' to the Lizard where she once served.

And, en route, he'll be calling at Padstow where his own father was once an RNLI Coxswain.

