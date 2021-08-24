£20k leisure centre revamp approved

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens councillors have approved the required additional resource of up to £20k to deliver an Outline Business Case for the redevelopment of Coleraine Leisure Centre.



The recommendation at Tuesday’s council committee meeting was welcomed with DUP Alderman George Duddy describing it as “a long time coming.”



Coleraine Leisure Centre opened in 1981 following the refurbishment and extension of the existing swimming pool on the site, which had been operational since 1969.



The centre provides leisure opportunities for around 59,000 residents in Coleraine, Portrush, Portstewart and outlying areas.

