Armoy summer scheme labelled a ‘big success’

Armoy summer scheme labelled a ‘big success’

A battle of the nerf wars proved to be competitive at Armoy Summer Scheme.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

ballycastle.news@thechronicle.uk.com

ARMOY Community Association have just completed a jam-packed Summer Scheme at Lime Park playing fields. The scheme attracted over 120 children from the village.

William McMullan, summer scheme Co-ordinator said, “Lime Park was an excellent venue to host our outdoor summer scheme due to the restrictions in place with Covid-19.

“It was refreshing to give children the opportunity to play in the open space, we have had a fantastic two weeks with so many children coming along, making new friends and trying new activities.

*Full story and pictures in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130