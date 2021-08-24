'Attempted murder' arrest of man in 80s after suspected arson incident in Annalong

A MAN in his 80s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life in Annalong after an incident on Saturday night.

The arrest comes after a property on the Glasdrumman Road was set on fire.

Inspector Weatherald said: “Police received a report just after 9pm on Saturday night, 21 August, that a man had set fire to a property in the Glassdrumman Road area of the village. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.



“A man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.



“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Glassdrumman Road area around the time, or who may have any information that could assist our enquiries, to contact 101 quoting reference number 1877 of 21/08/21.”



Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org