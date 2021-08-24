Expansion plan for Kellys complex

Expansion plan for Kellys complex

The Kellys Complex in Portrush.

Gillian Anderson

Reporter:

Gillian Anderson

Email:

Local Democracy Reporter

THE Golf Links Hotel in Portrush has submitted a planning application for a proposed extension to the existing hotel complex.

The plan for the Kellys Complex is to provide 35 additional bedrooms, spa, pool and leisure facilities and all associated works.

In March this year, Kellys announced that the nightclub Lush! was to close after more than 25 years of drawing revellers from across Northern Ireland.

The venue regularly hosted internationally renowned DJs such as Fatboy Slim and Tiesto.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130