Expansion plan for Kellys complex

THE Golf Links Hotel in Portrush has submitted a planning application for a proposed extension to the existing hotel complex.



The plan for the Kellys Complex is to provide 35 additional bedrooms, spa, pool and leisure facilities and all associated works.



In March this year, Kellys announced that the nightclub Lush! was to close after more than 25 years of drawing revellers from across Northern Ireland.

The venue regularly hosted internationally renowned DJs such as Fatboy Slim and Tiesto.

